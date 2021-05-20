Starr Wisdom Sells 170,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,201,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,546.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

ORGO opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 139.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Organogenesis by 247.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.