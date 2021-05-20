Michael Scarpelli Sells 15,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

