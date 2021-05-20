Douglas L. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S&P Global stock opened at $370.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.87 and a 200-day moving average of $343.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 302,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

