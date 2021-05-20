Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

