Roth Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMNI. Benchmark raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.28 on Monday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $535.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,094 shares of company stock valued at $307,746. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

