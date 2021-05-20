Raymond James Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $11.80 on Monday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 285,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

