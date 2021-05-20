CIBC Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Onex stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Onex has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

