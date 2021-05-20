Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

