UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

