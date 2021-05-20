argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock opened at $263.45 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.96.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.