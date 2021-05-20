State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,074 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.