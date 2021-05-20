State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.05 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avaya by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Avaya by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of AVYA stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
