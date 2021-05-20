State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.05 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avaya by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Avaya by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

