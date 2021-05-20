State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.13 Million in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.