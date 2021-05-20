Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

