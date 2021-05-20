BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

