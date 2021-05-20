Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $515,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $6,101,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.