American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after acquiring an additional 649,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

