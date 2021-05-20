Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 36 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $345.03 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $332.45 and a one year high of $458.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day moving average is $386.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

