Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000.

MNP stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

