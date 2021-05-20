Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $117.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $125.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

