STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STM opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

