Comerica Bank Trims Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of LZB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.