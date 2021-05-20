State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,319,000.

AJRD stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

