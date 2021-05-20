Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $102 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.92% of TriNet Group worth $101,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,574 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.