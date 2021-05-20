2,464,298 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,464,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

