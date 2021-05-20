Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

