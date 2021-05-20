LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.68

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $10.08. LG Display shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2,932 shares.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

