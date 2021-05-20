Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

