CIBC Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$44.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDIUF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

