Jefferies Financial Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.