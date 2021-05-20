Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 360 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 342.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

