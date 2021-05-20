SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $218.84, but opened at $210.79. SEA shares last traded at $208.02, with a volume of 104,638 shares.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

