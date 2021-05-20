The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Down to $83.96

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $82.02. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

