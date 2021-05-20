Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $37.50

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $38.82. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $639,000.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

