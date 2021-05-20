Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.48

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $16.98. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 4,909 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

