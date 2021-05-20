Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $775.00 at Argus

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $679.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.47. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

