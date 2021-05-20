Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.15 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $8,079,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

