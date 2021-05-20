B. Riley Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $93.71 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.