Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $165.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -230.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.