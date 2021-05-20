Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $97,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.09. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $229.18 and a twelve month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

