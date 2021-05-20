Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,644 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $99,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $333,128.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,982,020.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

