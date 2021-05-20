Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $101.64 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Primerica worth $101,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

