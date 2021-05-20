Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,732 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $101,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,503,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,429,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and sold 431,660 shares valued at $25,998,012. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

