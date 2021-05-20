Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 12,800,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EAF opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.