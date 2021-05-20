Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $6,354,223.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.