Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,396,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $9,396,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.32. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

