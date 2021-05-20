Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $17.55 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $836.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

