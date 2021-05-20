Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $266.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.27 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

