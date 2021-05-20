TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ TSP opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.