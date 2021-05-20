$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce $3.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.98 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $65,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.